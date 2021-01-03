Power restored to most DTE, Consumers Energy customers after Sunday snow, high wind

The Detroit News

Power was restored late Sunday to most of about 65,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers who lost power on Sunday a storm and high winds swept the region.

About 55,000 DTE customers lost service when thunderstorms and sustained winds whipped through the region on Sunday, the company said in a news release.

About 10,000 Consumers Energy customers also lost power due to heavy, wet snow in central and southern Michigan, according to Roger Morgenstern, a company spokesman.

Power was restored by 8 p.m. Sunday to about 82% of the 55,000 DTE Energy customers. The company reported that powe to 45,000 customers had been restored, while 10,000 were still without power as of 8 p.m.

"We expect to restore the vast majority of remaining outages by midnight," DTE said in a news release Sunday.

Morgenstern said all but about 1,800 of its customers who lost power had it restored by about 8 p.m. Sunday, and he expected power to be restored for those remaining outages by midnight.

That's welcomed news for enercustomers as temperatures dip below freezing to a low of 28 Sunday night. Monday's high temperature is expected to hit 35, with a low Monday night of 27.

The National Weather Service in White Lake Township expected dry weather early next week with "seasonable temperatures and cloudy skies."

Berkley in Oakland County recorded 1.7 inches of snow by 1 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures Sunday topped out at 35 at 3:59 p.m., according the the National Weather Service. The record for the day was set in 1950 at 59 degrees; the normal temperature for the day is 32.

Snowfall total for the Detroit area was 1.3 inches, according to the NWS in Detroit/Pontiac. Record snowfall for the day was 5.8 inches in 1914, weather records show.