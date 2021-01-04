Report: Duggan’s Motor City Match program had excessive spending, lack of oversight

Detroit — A nearly 18-month investigation into a grant-funded program designed to support entrepreneurs in Detroit uncovered excessive expenditures, a lack of oversight and weak controls for issuing payments and ultimately nearly 77% of the businesses the program assisted failed.

Detroit's Office of Inspector General laid out the findings for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's Motor City Match program in a report released late Monday. The investigation stemmed from a May 2019 complaint over the administration of the program from now ex-employee Kennedy Shannon, who argued practices for the federal grant-funded program didn't comply with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules.

"Several concerns were raised in the complaint received by the OIG, including excessive draw requests that did not line up with the number of businesses opened," the report reads. "Based on our investigation, the OIG finds the concerns about the MCM expenditures to be valid. The investigation revealed requests for payments were paid without proper review, even after an employee of (The Office of Development and Grants) expressed concerns with the payments and questioned whether the payments aligned with HUD requirements."

The report, from the office of Inspector General Ellen Ha, notes "The city disagreed with this assessment," arguing payment requests were properly reviewed and that the employee did not raise any concerns about them until after an audit was conducted by HUD in the fall of 2018.

Donald Rencher, director of the city's Housing and Revitalization Department, in a statement late Monday refuted Ha's claim that nearly 77% of the businesses involved in the program failed as "Flat out wrong."

"Because it is a snapshot June 2019 and the opening status and does not reflect businesses that are working their way through the pipeline," he said. "Many of those businesses are still working to open."

Rencher further noted that 119 commercial storefront small businesses started in the city because of Motor City Match. Of that number, 111 remain open, he said.

Major concerns identified in the report have been addressed, added Rencher, noting policies and procedures have been adapted and HUD has provided technical assistance to support the program's next phase.

“Motor city match was created with the active support of HUD," he said. "It’s an approach that has never been tried in the country and we are confident we will successfully work out the outstanding issues with HUD. An OIG report in the middle of that HUD process is based on incomplete information and reached inaccurate conclusions."

The inspector general's office said it substantiated allegations made by Shannon that her concerns about the program were ignored by managers. Shannon also, the report notes, brought her worries to HUD, resulting in a federal review of the program.

Shannon was fired and has since filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city. The city, in its response to the lawsuit, characterized Shannon as a "disgruntled former at-will employee" with "erratic" performance and attendance.

The office said it partially substantiated claims that resources were wasted and that accounting records for the program were inadequate.

"While waste is open to interpretation, it is clear that more money was spent on advertising, implementing and administering the programs than on direct assistance to the businesses," the report reads. "Furthermore, a 2 year audit of the programs that required the payments to be recalculated and remastered for reporting purposes, and remains ongoing at the time of this report, supports the allegation the records did not adequately reflect how money was being spent on the programs."

The investigation included the review of thousands of pages of documents from the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. between October 2014 through April 2018. The OIG is an independent agency empowered under Detroit's City Charter to investigate allegations of waste, fraud, corruption and abuse.

Motor City Match is one of two programs lauded by Duggan that are under investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's Public Integrity Unit has reviewed claims tied to Motor City Match as well as allegations of preferential treatment by the city to the nonprofit Make Your Date, an effort to combat premature births.

On Monday, Courtney Covington Watkins, a spokeswoman for the AG's office, said the Make Your Date and Motor City Match investigations remain ongoing. The Motor City Match probe, she added, has been referred to the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security because that program is funded with federal dollars.

Motor City Match has been under watch by HUD over record keeping and whether funds were used appropriately.

HUD asked the city to suspend the use of federal funding for the program in May 2019 until Detroit addressed findings from the federal agency that suggested the program was not adequately targeting low- to moderate-income areas.

The September 2018 report from HUD came after the agency's May 2018 monitoring of the city's federal Community Development Block Grand records, which fund Motor City Match.

Duggan told The News in June 2019 that his administration had "largely worked out" problems identified during the federal agency's "routine monitoring" of the program's record keeping and spending.

Ha in her Monday report noted while meeting the national objectives was a primary concern of the 2018 HUD Monitoring Report, her office did not review the programs to determine whether they complied with HUD's objectives.

The OIG is deferring such matters to HUD for its independent determination," the report notes.

The city provides its block grant funds to the Economic Development Corp. to carry out Motor City Match's activities by providing financial and technical assistance to potential and existing small businesses.

HUD conducted a May 2018 review of city block grant funding — including Motor City Match — to ensure the city was complying with eligibility and national objective requirements. Prior to that, the last monitoring was in 2015, according to HUD.

HUD later issued a report showing there were insufficient records to show whether the program met some of its objectives. HUD also found that the city provided the federal grand funds directly to for-profits without performing required financial underwriting.

The city has said the Motor City Match assistance was exempt from the requirements because for-profits qualified under the Community Development Block Grant regulations as "microenterprise" businesses.

HUD, in a third finding, said the city did not maintain sufficient oversight to ensure costs complied with block grant-eligible activity.

Also under review was a March 2017 payment for $153,000. HUD said only $20,000 of the total was directly tied to assisting 10 businesses. The rest went to administration, project assessment and outreach and engagement.

HUD in June told the city it no longer had to suspend the use of Community Development Block Grant funds for the program, but the federal review is continuing, Marta Juaniza, a HUD spokeswoman, said in a Monday email.

"HUD is still working with the City of Detroit to resolve any outstanding issues pertaining to the Motor City Match program," Juaniza said. "HUD has agreed to allow the City to continue to use Community Development Block Grant funds for the program as we work towards a resolution."

Rencher said the city's modification to its procedures for Motor City Match resulted in HUD authorizing the spending of federal block grants again.

"For many Detroiters and many entrepreneurs of color, Motor City Match has been a godsend, allowing them to achieve their dream," he said. "The city of Detroit will continue to work to improve the program to make certain Detroit has the best possible climate for entrepreneurs to start the companies.”

Shannon filed a whistleblower lawsuit in July 2019, claiming she'd been terminated in the spring of that year for flagging the federal government about her concerns over the city's administration of the program.

Shannon was first suspended without pay and ultimately fired, she contends, after making noise about the "major compliance and HUD regulation issues" with Motor City Match.

The suit contends Shannon informed Katerli Bounds, the city's director of grants, and Ryan Friedrichs, Detroit's former chief development officer, of her concerns and that the city "should not make any more payments to this organization."

Shannon, in the filing, said she also alerted the city's Inspector General's Office about the concerns as well as others tied to Make Your Date.

The city further argued that a purported technical concern raised by Shannon "was already well-known and openly-discussed."

Shannon, who was employed as an associate director in the office of grants management, has alleged in her complaint and informed her bosses of the need for an audit. She ultimately contacted HUD and "informed them that plaintiff did not think that the Motor City Match program was compliant" on a "variety of issues." HUD agreed, the complaint notes.

In a March 19, 2019 email to Friedrichs and Bounds reviewed by The News, titled “MCM Payment packet — ISSUES,” Shannon explained why she refused to sign off the draw of HUD funding for Motor City Match.

“The Motor City Match program in its current state is one of the worst that I have seen while working here in the City of Detroit,” Shannon wrote.

The worries prompted Shannon to stop reviewing and processing all grant packets for the program.

Shannon said she sent an email to the Detroit Economic Growth Corp., the quasi-public development agency that manages the program with oversight by the city's Economic Development Corp., outlining why she would no longer be approving any more requests from the DEGC for the program until an audit was conducted.

After Shannon emailed the DEGC, the suit says, Friedrichs called for a meeting.

During that meeting, Bounds allegedly told Shannon that not signing off on the Motor City Match packets was "insubordination" and that "she could be terminated."

Shannon was suspended for 30 days, without pay, on May 1, 2019. Just over a week later, she turned over documentation on Motor City Match as well as claims regarding Duggan's "false statements about the Make Your Date program" to Ha's office.

Shannon was terminated from the city on May 23.

Garcia has countered Shannon's claims, arguing that she had "a chronic history of disciplinary action" and that she was suspended on May 1, with a recommendation for termination, based on concerns over her time cards. Shannon abandoned a grievance over her termination on July 2, 2019.

Shannon, Garcia has noted, did raise concerns over a "mistake in the administration of the (Motor City Match) program." Her recommendations were welcomed and used to improve the system, he said.

The Motor City Match program operates on two separate tracks. One allows eligible commercial building owners to have their property listed as available on the Motor City Match website. The second track is for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand in Detroit.

In a separate investigation, Ha's office in October 2019 released findings from a review of whether city officials, including Duggan, potentially "abused their authority" by providing preferential treatment to Make Your Date, a program run by Wayne State University.

Ha's review coincided with a state-level probe by the Attorney General's Office. The state had received complaints in 2019 from an existing and former city employee that alleged they were directed to delete emails about Make Your Date.

Ha's investigation found that Duggan did not abuse his power, but he did give special treatment by "unilaterally" directing city resources toward assisting the nonprofit. Ha also concluded that Duggan's now former chief of staff and other top aides did abuse their authority by directing staffers to delete emails detailing those efforts, undermining “the public's trust in an open and transparent government.”

Scrutiny of the program was sparked by a Detroit Free Press report that Make Your Date received $358,000 in city grants and benefited from a fundraising campaign that a city official led at the mayor’s request. The nonprofit is headed by Dr. Sonia Hassan, whose relationship to Duggan has been publicly questioned.

Duggan and the university have maintained that the city never directed any dollars toward a nonprofit. The partnership, the mayor has said, was directly with the university.

