Gordie Howe bridge construction will affect traffic in southwest Detroit

Detroit — Starting Monday, construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge will affect traffic in southwest Detroit.

The bridge is on track to open in 2024.

On Fort Street, between Central and the service drive to northbound Interstate 75, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through March 1.

Campbell will close at the southbound I-75 service drive. Campbell between the service drive and Amherst will be turned into a two-way road.

Starting Jan. 11, northbound Interstate 75 service drive will be closed between Dragoon and Campbell "over a long-term period," but people will still be able to use the on-ramp at Dragoon for northbound I-75, according to the announcement.