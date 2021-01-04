Pedestrian, 84, killed in crash on Detroit's west side

Detroit — An 84-year-old man walking on Detroit's west side was killed in a crash Sunday night, police said.

Detroit police say the victim was in the roadway about 6:10 p.m. in the area of West Warren and Woodmont, just east of the Southfield Freeway, when he was hit by a silver Honda sedan.

The driver of the Honda, a woman whose age police didn't give, stopped after the crash.

Medics transported the man to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

In 2019 in Michigan, the last full year with data available, pedestrians accounted for 15% of car crash deaths, 149 out of 985, per Michigan State Police.