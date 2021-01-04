Woman charged in Detroit's first homicide of 2021

Detroit — A 27-year-old woman, Kiantay Lovett-Mccall, faces a charge of first-degree murder in Detroit's first homicide of the year.

Kiantay Lovett-Mccall was charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

Police arrived on the 18000 block of Griggs just 75 minutes into the new year, at about 1:15 a.m., on a report of a domestic assault, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Officers found a 31-year-old man slain. A woman had been assaulted.

Police believe the two argued and the woman then pulled a gun and fired it.

Medics declared the man dead at the scene.

Police arrested Lovett-Mccall.

Wayne County court records do not immediately show arraignment information. Friday was a holiday and weekend arraignments for all of Wayne County are held at 34th District Court in Romulus.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said "the charges are based upon the facts and evidence in the case, which will placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination."