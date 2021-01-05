Detroit police investigate homicide on east side, double shooting on west side

Detroit — A woman in her 20s was slain on Detroit's east side and a father-and-son pair were shot on the west side Monday night, police said.

Police found a woman believed to be in her 20s at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Camden and Harrell fatally shot. That's north of Harper and east of Conner.

Police did not have information to share on the circumstances prior to the shooting, or any shooting description to offer.

Hours later, about 11:05 p.m., a father and son were approached by a masked man with a gun, who shot them. Police reached the pair at the hospital later.

Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department, said it happened on the 14800 block of Hubbell. That's south of Fenkell, west of Schaefer.

Police say the victims were privately taken to a hospital, and then didn't have much to say when police arrived.

The shooting left the 53-year-old in stable condition and a 22-year-old man in temporary serious condition.

Police have no detailed shooter description to offer.