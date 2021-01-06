Man, woman shot on Livernois after their car breaks down

Detroit — A man and a woman were shot early Wednesday morning on Livernois, in southwest Detroit, after their car broke down, police said.

Police say that a man in a gray jogging suit approached the pair just before 2 a.m. on the 3200 block of Livernois, south of Michigan Avenue, and fired shots.

The 26-year-old male victim was transported to a hospital by medics, and listed in temporary serious condition.

The 23-year-old female victim suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Police offer no detailed description of the shooter.