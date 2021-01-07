Watch live: Duggan expected to expand vaccine distribution, activate TCF Center

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce details Thursday on expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine and repurposing the TCF Center garage as a public vaccination site.

The announcement follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Wednesday that the state will expand the vaccination phase to include all Michigan residents over the age of 65, to front-line workers and teachers beginning Monday.

Duggan and Denise Fair, Detroit's chief public health officer, will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss plans to expand vaccine access to essential workers, the city's elderly and other vulnerable populations, officials said.

They will be joined by Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby, Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry and Mark Young, president of the Detroit Police Officers Association.

As of Wednesday, the hard-hit city has tallied 26,373 cases and 1,703 deaths from the virus. Nursing homes account for 379 of the deaths, according to its database.

Michigan added 11,109 cases and 320 deaths from the virus so far this week.

The city, in partnership with Henry Ford Health System, began deploying the first round of Moderna vaccines during the last week of December. First in line were 1,200 medical first responders who work for the Detroit Fire Department, 30 city health care workers so they can vaccinate others and 450 home health care workers.

During the city’s last press conference, Duggan, Fair and Henry Ford Health System CEO Wright Lassiter received the Pfizer vaccine.

The officials said no employee will be reprimanded for opting out of receiving the vaccine.

The state reported administering a total of about 152,000 vaccine doses, Whitmer said Wednesday. A total of 520,000 vaccines have been distributed to hospitals and health departments as of Monday, meaning most of those have not been given to patients yet.

The state has instructed hospitals and health departments that Michigan's goal is to distribute 90% of its vaccines within seven days.

According to the state's vaccine tracker, of the 42,000 vaccines distributed to Detroit, 1,808 have been administered.

Still, healthcare officials report some people initially eligible for inoculation are holding off.

As of Tuesday, 16,000 employees of Henry Ford Health System have received the first dose of the vaccine or have an appointment to do so. More than 6,000 employees have declined vaccination, representing about 19% of its total workforce, spokesman David Olejarz told The Detroit News.

Approximately 8,400 employees have not yet responded to invitations to be vaccinated.

"This may be because they were not scheduled to work since the invitation went out and have not seen the invitation, or they have not yet made a decision as to whether they wish to receive the vaccine," Olejarz said. "We do not have a category of employees who are listed as 'deferred.' They have either received or made an appointment to be vaccinated, declined the invitation, or have not yet responded."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_