3 people slain Friday morning on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Two men and a woman were slain in a shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The triple-fatal shooting took place about 2:25 a.m. on the 4000 block of West Boston, police said. That's north of Joy Road and west of Dexter.

Police say two of the victims, the woman and one of the men, were found inside a home on the block, while a third was found outside at Holmur and Boston.

Police aren't sure what preceded the shooting, and are working to identify the three victims.

Police are asking for tips from the public. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.