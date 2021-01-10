Man shot, killed after argument in Detroit restaurant

The Detroit News

A man was shot and killed early Saturday after arguing with three men in a west side Detroit restaurant.

Detroit police said the altercation occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday at a restaurant in the 13300 block of 14th Street.

Police said the men left the restaurant without incident but a short time later one of the suspects returned and fired shots at the victim, an unidentified man who may have been in his 20s. The suspect fled on foot.

Detroit police is asking anyone with information about the crime to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.