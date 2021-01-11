Detroit police investigate mausoleum break-in at Woodmere Cemetery

Detroit — Police are investigating a break-in at a mausoleum at Detroit's Woodmere Cemetery.

Detroit police say the break-in was reported about 4:50 p.m. Sunday.

Woodmere Cemetery is on the 9400 block of West Fort at Woodmere.

Police say someone broke into one mausoleum and tried to get into another one. The early belief is that nothing was stolen, police said.

John Bokas, general manager of Woodmere Cemetery, said only that the cemetery is "cooperating with the police investigation."