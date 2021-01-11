Family seeks justice for Detroit man gunned down at his home

The Detroit News

Southfield — The family of a man gunned down last fall in Detroit is urging anyone with information on his murder to come forward.

Averil May was shot to death outside his home in the 8500 block of Stawell by an unknown assailant Sept. 20 on Detroit’s west side. May, a father of four and a grandfather, had parked his car across the street when a gunman drove up and shot him just after midnight.

May, 63, was found in the driver's seat of a black Oldsmobile Aurora. He was declared dead at the scene.

May, a master mechanic who worked for General Motors, also was a sound engineer for bands, said Anthony Jones of the local office of Crime Stoppers, which held a news conference Monday seeking tips in May’s murder.

May’s youngest daughter, Juanita May, Monday encouraged the public to “speak up … speak out” about what happened to her dad.

“Please come up and tell us what’s up,” she said.

“He really didn’t have any enemies,” said Juanita May. “He was really loved.”

Juanita May was joined by her mother, Lavenia May, a sister and a young nephew at the news conference.

Jones implored anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to give information leading to an arrest in the case. The group is offering up to $2,500, which would be paid when tips lead to an arrest.

“You’ll always be paid in cash,” Jones said.