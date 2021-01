Detroit — A 29-year-old man was gunned down early Monday morning in northwest Detroit, possibly by someone he knew, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. on the 22300 block of West Eight Mile, west of Lahser.

Police say the victim was shot indoors, and police believe he may have known the person who shot him, but did not release any description of the shooter in the early hours of the investigation.