Police seek suspect, persons of interest in Coney Island slaying

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect and three persons-of-interest in a shooting that left one man dead at a Coney Island.

Around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, police said a 22-year-old man was arguing with three men at the restaurant in the 13300 block of 14th Street in Detroit.

Police said the men left the restaurant without incident but a short time later, a man entered the establishment and fired shots at the victim, killing him. The suspect ran from the restaurant.

Detroit police ask anyone who may recognize the men to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.