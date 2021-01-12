Duggan to give overview of Detroit's COVID-19 vaccination schedule

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to give an overview Tuesday of the city's process for scheduling and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center downtown.

The mayor's briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters comes days after he announced the city will expand access to the vaccine for Detroit's most vulnerable residents including seniors and people who are homeless and that the TCF Center garage would be repurposed as a public vaccination site.

The mayor will be joined Tuesday by the city's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, Detroit's Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry and Public Safety Medical Director Dr. Robert Dunne.

On Monday, the city began scheduling for 20,000 appointments for seniors at the TCF Center garage that they hope will happen over the next four weeks, based on the volume of vaccines provided by the state. Vaccinations are expected to begin on Wednesday.

The city's expansion came after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state would expand vaccinations as of Monday to all state residents over 65, to front-line workers and teachers.

Detroit has said it's starting with vaccinating residents over age 75 and any "good neighbor" driver, 65 or older, who accompanies them to the TCF Center, as well as essential workers including K-12 teachers and childcare workers. The city also ramped up vaccinations of critical workers including police officers and bus drivers.

Detroit plans to distribute 400 doses of vaccines through the TCF site on Wednesday, 600 Thursday, 800 on Friday and 1,000 each day next week.

Whitmer has asked the federal government for permission for the state to make a one-time purchase of up to 100,000 doses of vaccine directly from Pfizer. The purchase, she said, will help make up a two-week lag in supply in the state.

State health officials said Tuesday Michigan is expected to get 60,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The state’s allocations of the Moderna vaccine are being transferred to CVS and Walgreens until the end of the month as part of the Federal Long Term Care Program to vaccinate people in long-term care facilities.

The city's health department on Friday was set to begin vaccinating residents and staff at Boulevard Manor, the only nursing home in the city without an existing vaccination plan through a private provider. This week, the health office in partnership with Wayne State University Medical School's nursing and pharmacy students is slated to vaccinate residents at 60 city senior buildings and 29 homeless shelters.

The city has estimated those vaccinations will be completed by the end of February.

Detroit will pay $45,000 per month to rent the TCF Center garage, under a lease that will run for several months.

As of Monday, Detroit has reported 27,002 confirmed cases of the virus and has logged 1,724 deaths.

In Detroit, about 40,000 residents are over age 75 and one-third of the city's COVID-19--related deaths were Detroiters between 65 to 75 years old, Duggan has said.

The city, in partnership with Henry Ford Health System, began deploying the first round of Moderna vaccines during the last week of December. First in line were 1,200 medical first responders who work for the Detroit Fire Department, 30 city health care workers so they can vaccinate others and 450 home health care workers.

To schedule appointments at the TCF Center garage, call (313) 230-0505.

