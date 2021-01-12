Man, 33, slain on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

At about 1 a.m., a 33-year-old man was found fatally shot on the 20000 block of Patton. That's south of Eight Mile and west of Evergreen on Detroit's west side.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski said police don't know the circumstances prior to the shooting. In the early hours of the investigation, police had no shooter description to offer.