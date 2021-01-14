2 men shot on Detroit's west side in separate incidents

Detroit — Two men were shot in separate incidents Wednesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., on the 19700 block of Stansbury, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting. That's south of Pembroke and west of Schaefer.

Police say that after being shot, the victim drove himself to a hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have no description of the shooter or the vehicle, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Three hours earlier, at 7:30 p.m., on the 16500 block of Coyle — south of McNichols, east of Greenfield — an 18-year-old man was shot in circumstances that are uncertain.

Police say the victim has declined to share any information on the shooting.

Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.