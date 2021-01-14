Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to city workers, residents 70+

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Thursday announced expanded eligibility for city employees and residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center, one day after the city began administering the vaccines at the downtown facility.

Duggan opened vaccinations up to any resident 70 or older and any "good neighbor" driver, 65 or older, who accompanies them to the TCF Center, as well as U.S. Postal Service employees who live or work in Detroit and city employees who are working from their regular job site.

The city is continuing to offer vaccines to essential workers including K-12 teachers, childcare workers, police officers and bus drivers.

"Any city of Detroit employee or an employee of a Detroit-related agency, if you are working from your regular job site, you can call starting today and we'll get you in," Duggan said. "We've had 600 vaccinations a day and it's going very smoothly."

The city's expansion came after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state would expand vaccinations as of Monday to all state residents 65 or older, to front-line workers and teachers.

Duggan has not followed that policy, noting that one-third of Detroiters who died of the virus last year were over 75. In Detroit, 40,000 people are over 75 and 100,000 others are older than 65, Duggan said.

The city has received about 8,000 doses and is putting in a request for more next week.

"We don't know how many we're getting until the governor tells us on Monday, and she's at the whims of the federal government...," Duggan said. "A week from Monday, we're not going to be so concerned when Joe Biden's there. We'll see. We're confident we can get through the ones we've scheduled for next week."

The city plans to have 1,000 doses administered each day next week, Duggan said.

"We got a lot of garage space, we can definitely handle 5,000 vaccinations a day, we're just not going to book those until we know the supplies," he said.

The city has been boosting its vaccination call center staffing and expanding the hours of operation after being inundated Monday with more than 120,000 requests for vaccination appointments.

Duggan is hoping to provide 20,000 coronavirus vaccinations by early February if the state is able to maintain an adequate supply. If additional doses come through, they hope to increase the number of vaccinations to 30,000.

Some Michigan health systems say they're close to running short of COVID-19 vaccine and have been forced to curtail scheduling vaccination appointments for next week.

The city, in partnership with Henry Ford Health System, began deploying the first round of Moderna vaccines during the last week of December. First in line were 1,200 medical first responders who work for the Detroit Fire Department, 30 city health care workers so they can vaccinate others and 450 home health care workers.

Earlier this week, Fair said the health office in partnership with Wayne State University Medical School's nursing and pharmacy students is slated to vaccinate residents at 60 city senior buildings and 29 homeless shelters.

As of Wednesday, Detroit has reported 27,174 confirmed cases of the virus and has logged 1,735 deaths.

To schedule appointments at the TCF Center garage, call (313) 230-0505 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Small business and celebrating Black History Month

Kevin Johnson, president of Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, also announced $4 million in additional small business grants from Whitmer's stimulus package.

The grants will aid small businesses in the city that have been impacted by the mass gathering order and limited seating. Eligible businesses include those that have between 1-100 employees that can demonstrate a loss as a result of the state's order.

Grants are up to $20,000 for businesses that had to temporarily close or up to $15,000 for those that are partially closed. The grants can be used towards payroll expenses, utilities or any business-related costs. Applications open 9 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday at noon at michiganbusiness.org/survival.

The city has made more than $15 million in grants available to small businesses during the pandemic and has distributed $11 million to over 1,700 Detroit businesses, Johnson said.

"More than two-thirds of those have businesses to those grants were for minority owned firms," Johnson said. "Additional funds like this are vital to the survival of our small business community, and I like to thank the mayor, city council, the Michigan Strategic Fund, the governor and legislators, for helping us acquire these funds to put into the market."

Rochelle Riley, director of arts and culture for the city, also announced a $176,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation that will help support the performing arts community and share details on upcoming events to celebrate Black History Month.

The city has paired 10 students from the InsideOut arts program with 10 students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the art students are going to teach the DPSCD students how to write poems and spoken word about the pandemic. All 20 students will be matched with musicians from the Michigan Opera Theatre, and they are going to get together and create duets.

Riley said they will be celebrating a year of Detroit arts, culture and contributions to American excellence with a campaign called "Undefeated."

"During this year-long campaign, we're going to ask creators to submit programming and performances for a monthly showcase highlighting the breath and depth of exceptional talent in our city and presenting opportunities for residents to participate," Riley said.

The campaign will include workshops including "Telling Our Story, guiding more African American writers," at noon on Feb. 1 with Stephanie Williams from Wayne State University Press and Elizabeth Atkins, CEO of Two Sisters Writing.

Duggan will also interview Alice Randall, New York Times bestselling author, about her book "Black Bottom Saints. The city will host events all month long. Detroiters can mark their calendars with updates from ACE.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_