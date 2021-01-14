Detroit woman, 56, gets $500K personal bond in fatal stabbing of husband

Detroit — A 56-year-old Detroit woman facing a charge of second-degree murder will be on tether supervision after being given a $500,000 personal bond at her arraignment Wednesday, court records show.

Personal bonds need to be paid only if a defendant doesn't show up to court dates.

Davida Franklin faces the sole charge after a Nov. 30 fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old man police identified as her husband.

The stabbing took place about 11:30 p.m. on the 12500 block of Wilfred, which is north of East Outer Drive and east of Gratiot on Detroit's east side.

Police say the pair had a "domestic dispute" that ended in the man's stabbing. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The woman fled. She resurfaced about 11 a.m. Dec. 1 when she turned herself in at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown.

Franklin was arraigned Wednesday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath, who ordered the personal bond along with a requirement she wear a GPS tether as her case proceeds.

Franklin is still at Wayne County Jail as of Thursday morning, as she has to go through the tether processing process.

Franklin has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney, and is due back in court Jan. 22 for a probable cause conference, and on Jan. 29 for a preliminary examination, both before 36th District Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.