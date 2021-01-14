Siblings, ages 9 and 10, reported missing in Detroit

Detroit police are seeking tips to find two children reported missing Thursday on the city's west side.

Richard Richardson and Rayvin George were last seen by their mother at about 1 p.m. in the 16800 block of Marlowe, police said in a statement.

"Richard and Rayven left the location on foot in an unknown direction," police said.

Richard is described as 10 years old, 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, with a dark complexion, small build and low hair cut. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes and possibly carrying a bookbag.

Rayvin is described as 9 years old, with a dark complexion and braided hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing multicolored pajamas.

Both children are in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who recognizes them or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5201.