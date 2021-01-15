Man dies in single-car crash in Detroit after hitting porch, gas meter

Detroit — A 43-year-old man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Detroit, after leaving the roadway and hitting a front porch and then a gas meter, police said.

Police say the crash took place 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 16500 block of Wisconsin, which is south of McNichols and east of Wyoming on Detroit's west side.

The victim was driving a white 2019 Toyota Highlander when he hit the front porch of one home and the gas meter of another.

Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

According to the last data available, for 2019, single-vehicle crashes accounted for 49% of fatal crash events in Michigan, according to state police.