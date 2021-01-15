Man, 26, denied bond in 8 Mile fatal shooting

Detroit — A 26-year-old man is jailed as he faces murder and gun charges in a fatal shooting Monday morning in Detroit, court records show.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Delshawn Bommarito with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the Jan. 11 shooting.

The fatal shooting was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 22300 block of West Eight Mile, west of Lahser.

Monday:Suspect in custody in fatal shooting on 8 Mile in Detroit

Detroit police say the 29-year-old victim was shot inside a residence.

Police said from the beginning that the victim may have known the person who shot him.

In an update later Monday, police said a 26-year-old man had turned himself in. The suspect and victim had been arguing before the shooting, police said.

Bommarito was denied bond at his arraignment Thursday, and will remain at Wayne County Jail. He is due at Detroit's 36th District Court on Jan. 25 for his probable cause conference.