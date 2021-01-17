Women fatally shot on Detroit's west side; gunfire exchanged during date meetup

Detroit police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman early Sunday and a double shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Around 12 a.m. in the parking lot of a lounge located near Joy Road and Fielding Street, police say a black Kia pulled up and an occupant began shooting, hitting the woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m. police said a 57-year-old man went to the 9300 block of Woodside thinking he was meeting up with a woman he met on a dating website.

When the man arrived, police said he was met by an 18-year-old man who attempted to rob him at gun point. The 57-year-old, who has a concealed pistol license, took out his gun and fired at the 18-year-old, police said.

Both men were hit multiple times and taken to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.