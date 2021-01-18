2 dead in fire at home on Detroit's north side

Detroit fire officials are working to determine what sparked a blaze Monday that left two people dead at a home on the city's north side.

Crews were called to the residence in the 20400 block of Tracey near Eight Mile about 1:40 p.m. and found the structure ablaze, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Firefighters found the victims in a second-floor bedroom after extinguishing the flames within 1--15 minutes, he said. Both were badly burned.

The victims were believed to be a 78-year-old and another person in their 60s, Fornell said.

Their gender was not immnediately clear. Both were believed to be disabled; one appeared to have been bedridden and the other used a walker, Fornell said.

Authorities initially received reports about an explosion at the home, but "we believe it was an oxygen tank inside the home that exploded as a result of the fire," he said.

The two appeared to have been the only ones inside the home at the time, Fornell said.