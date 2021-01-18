Driver dies after crashing semi into parked cars, porch in southwest Detroit

Detroit — A 54-year-old man died Monday morning after his semi truck crashed into parked cars and a porch in southwest Detroit, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 5:10 a.m. in the area of Livernois and West Vernor, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Police are investigating the crash, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the driver's official cause of death.

Police say the truck hit two parked cars before hitting the porch of a home.

The porch was damaged, but no one inside the home was hurt, police said.