Duggan to update Detroit's COVID-19 vaccination capacity amid supply shortages, delays

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to provide an update Tuesday on the city's capacity to vaccinate residents for COVID-19 as county health officials and a city-based health system grapple with vaccine shortages and delays.

Detroit officials began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine last week at the TCF Center downtown to residents 75 and up and any "good neighbor" driver, 65 or older, who accompanied them to the center. Soon after, Duggan expanded eligibility to residents 70 or older as well as U.S. Postal Service employees who live or work in Detroit and city employees working from their regular job site.

The city also offered vaccines to essential workers including K-12 teachers, childcare workers, police officers and bus drivers.

Henry Ford Health System and the Wayne County Public Health Department said Monday they were delaying some COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving fewer doses than expected this week.

State health officials expected Michigan would get nearly double the doses expected for this week after the federal government last week informed health officials it would release an additional 60,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for coronavirus to the state.

Those doses had been held in reserve for CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities.

Combined with 62,400 doses of Pfizer's vaccine the state already had expected to receive, Michigan would have had 122,400 doses to provide to hospitals and health departments, officials have noted.

The federal government also informed states last week that it would release a stockpile of vaccine that was held in reserve to provide second doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. But later, federal officials said the stockpile was exhausted and states shouldn't expect a windfall, the Washington Post was first to report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services identified the state's first case of the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7., on Saturday in an adult female living in Washtenaw County.

The woman recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant originated, according to an announcement from the department. The person's close contacts have been informed and are in quarantine.

B.1.1.7. is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months, the health department said in a press release.

In Detroit, officials were inundated with more than 120,000 requests for vaccination appointments. In response, the city boosted staffing and the hours of operation for its vaccination appointment call center.

Duggan last week said the city had received about 8,000 doses and intended to ask for more.

The mayor noted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would be telling Detroit Monday how many doses would be coming, adding "She's at the whims of the federal government."

The city is aiming to provide 20,000 coronavirus vaccinations by early February if the state is able to maintain an adequate supply.

