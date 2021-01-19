Detroit shooting kills woman, wounds 10-year-old son

Detroit — A shooting on the city's southwest side Tuesday left a 44-year-old woman dead and her 10-year-old son in stable condition, police said.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. near Downing and Bassett streets, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

"The woman and her 10-year-old son were in their car when four suspects approached on foot and fired shots into the vehicle," Kirkwood said.

The men then ran to an unknown vehicle and drove away, Kirkwood said.

"The mother unfortunately, passed," she said. "The boy was in stable condition."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260, or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

