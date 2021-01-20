1 dead, 4 hurt in separate Detroit shootings hours apart

Detroit Police are investigating three shootings — one of which was fatal — that happened hours apart and left four people injured, authorities said Wednesday.

A 34-year-old woman allegedly shot multiple times into the vehicle of a 27-year-old man after an argument between the two turned physical Tuesday evening, police said. The incident, which took place at 5:15 p.m. in the 16500 block of Grand River, stemmed from the man allegedly throwing an object and hitting the woman before the shooting, officials said.

The man fled the location in his vehicle and drove himself to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

As a result of being struck, the suspect was also transported to a local hospital where she was listed in temporary serious condition, authorities said. She was released into police custody and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840.

A second shooting about three hours later involved two men, ages 32 and 33, being shot following an argument in the 8500 block of Wildemere. Investigators said the victims were both privately transported to the hospital where the 32-year old was pronounced dead.

The other victim was listed in stable condition, according to police, and the suspect remains at large.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.

The third shooting happened early Wednesday after a man was struck down while walking northbound on Celestine. Authorities said a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled alongside the 34-year old man at around 1 a.m. and a person fired multiple shots at him. The driver fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940.