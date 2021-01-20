1 dead among 2 people shot on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A double shooting on Detroit's west side late Tuesday night left one person dead and another wounded, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. on the 9500 block of Wildemere, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Chicago and east of Dexter.

Police say gunshots were heard in the area and multiple people were seen running from the scene.

Two men were shot. A 32-year-old man died and a 33-year-old man was hit in his shoulder. He's at a hospital, listed in temporary serious condition.

Police describe the shooter as a black male standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with light skin. He wore a tie-dyed hoodie and a black jacket and pants. Police say he drove a dark-colored Ford Edge.