Reward announced for tips in fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Detroit

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $2,500 reward Wednesday for tips in a fatal shooting reported New Year's Eve in west Detroit.

City police have said the victim, identified as David Grier, was found dead around 8:20 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 13100 block of Griggs beside a silver 2004 Kia Optima.

His car also was riddled with bullet holes, Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

Relatives last saw Grier, a graduate of Garden City's Cambridge Alternative High School who worked at Kelly Services, leaving for a celebration, according to the release.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest can anonymously reach the group at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.