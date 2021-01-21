1 dead among 2 people shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A man and a woman in their 50s were shot early Thursday morning in a home on Detroit's east side; the woman died from her injuries, police said.

The double shooting was reported to Detroit police at about 4:10 a.m. on the 5900 block of Three Mile Drive. That's south of Harper and west of Whittier on the city's east side.

Police said a woman believed to be in her 50s was slain in the shooting. A man, 56, was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say the circumstances prior to the shooting are not yet known, and have no shooter description to offer.