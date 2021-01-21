Duggan to give update on Detroit's COVID-19 vaccine supply, city property values

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan will provide an update Thursday on the city's COVID-19 vaccine capacity amid a statewide shortage and discuss a fourth straight year of rising property values across the city.

Duggan's update on the city's vaccine supply and eligibility for the shots the TCF Center downtown comes after he stressed Tuesday that vaccinations in Detroit will continue despite a shortfall that put Michigan behind by 50,000 anticipated doses.

Detroit received 6,000 doses this week, but had hoped for about 10,000, the mayor noted Tuesday.

The city also anticipated receiving Pfizer's vaccine but instead received Moderna's.

The mayor Thursday will announce a boost in residential property assessments based on the most recent analysis of property values, and what residents should expect to see on their 2021 tax bills.

The city last January said residential property values had climbed 20% overall in 2020, and several neighborhoods were up 30%.

