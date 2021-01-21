Detroit federal prosecutor Schneider quits as Trump leaves office

Detroit — U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced Thursday that he has resigned as the top law enforcement official in southeast Michigan after leading a crackdown on public corruption and imposing federal oversight of the United Auto Workers.

The move coincided with the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who will nominate a replacement in coming months. He will be replaced next month on an interim basis by veteran federal prosecutor Saima Mohsin,who will become the first female, immigrant, Muslim U.S. Attorney in American history.

Schneider will join the Honigman law firm in Detroit.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Schneider said in a statement. “In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic.

"Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens, and I could not be more proud of the work that they have accomplished."

Schneider bulked up the office's team of prosecutors during his tenure, hiring more than 100 people, including 40 assistant U.S. attorneys, about 70 percent of whom are women.

He also oversaw several notable prosecutions, including:

• The proposed deal, coming after prosecutors secured the convictions of 15 people, including two former UAW presidents, includes oversight of the union for six years and would let rank-and-file workers decide whether to alter the union's constitution to allow for direct election of future leaders. Such a constitutional change would be groundbreaking and give members the right to hold elections and directly vote for new UAW leaders for the first time in more than 70 years.

• The largest number of public corruption cases in the U.S. More than 108 public officials, bureaucrats, union leaders and police officers have been charged with federal crimes in recent years in the Detroit region.

• His office also teamed with federal prosecutors in Grand Rapids to charge six men with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

