Man slain in SUV on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man was found slain inside an SUV on Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

Detroit police say the man's body was found about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Greenview and Joy Road, west of the Southfield Freeway. He was sitting in a gray Ford Escape.

The victim had been shot, in circumstances that are not yet known. In the early hours of the investigation, police have not identified the victim or offered any information about him.