Woman, 42, carjacked by two men on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 42-year-old woman was unhurt after her car was stolen by two men on Detroit's west side Friday morning, police said.

The strongarm carjacking took place about 1:10 a.m. on the 14600 block of Fielding, police said. That's a residential street on Detroit's west side, south of Fenkell, west of Evergreen.

Police say the victim was sitting inside her black 2006 Pontiac G-6 when two men approached and demanded the vehicle. She complied. She was not injured.

The men drove off in the Pontiac.

Detroit police ask anyone with knowledge of the carjacking to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.