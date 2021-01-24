Amanda Newson's family still seeks closure to her August slaying in Detroit

Nearly half a year later, Amanda Newson's horrific death still haunts her family.

Newson, a 46-year-old mother and grandmother of four, was found slain in a wooded area of a west-side Detroit neighborhood near Stoepel Park in the area of Woodmont near Ellis at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18. She had been shot multiple times; her body was discovered in the trunk of her silver-four-door Saturn.

Monica Newson-Wise, Newson's younger sister, said she was last seen alive Aug. 17. The family received a message on Facebook from a neighbor trying to locate them the morning Newson's body was found. The neighbor became alarmed, said Wise, because Newson had not returned home to get ready for work.

Now Newson's family fears that any leads into who is responsible for her slaying might have died last month along with Newson's boyfriend, who was found hanging in the living room of his Detroit home. The man has not been named as a suspect in the case.

Newsom-Wise said she isn't sure if her sister was the victim of domestic violence or if someone targeted her. But, she said, Newson did not have enemies and was not involved in a lifestyle that would bring her trouble.

"She stayed to her self and worked hard," Newson-Wise said. "She was not involved in any drama."

Newson, a graduate of Romulus High School and the William D. Ford Career Institute, was a home health worker, her sister said.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, said the investigation is still open.

Newson-Wise said she is hoping the investigation ends with a suspect so that the family can have closure.

"There was so many people who loved her," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260.