Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on west side

The Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night on the city's west side.

The body of a 21-year-old man was found at about 9:40 p.m. in the 9100 block of Ohio St., according to a preliminary Detroit police report.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.