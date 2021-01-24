Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on west side
The Detroit News
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night on the city's west side.
The body of a 21-year-old man was found at about 9:40 p.m. in the 9100 block of Ohio St., according to a preliminary Detroit police report.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.