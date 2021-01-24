Michigan State Police investigate report of road rage shooting in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible road rage incident reported on Interstate 94 in Detroit on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. when a driver was eastbound on I-94 between Woodward and Interstate 75. A driver reported that a vehicle in front of the driver's car performed a brake check.

The driver then passed the vehicle and 'brake checked the other driver back,' according to MSP. The other driver who was brake checked back allegedly pulled along the passenger side of the other vehicle and fired two to three shots, with two of the shots causing damage to the victim’s vehicle near the right side passenger door, MSP reported on Twitter.

The driver accused of firing the weapon exited the freeway at the Van Dyke exit of I-94, MSP said Troopers closed off the area of eastbound I-94 from the Lodge to Woodward to investigate the incident.

Several freeway shootings have been reported in Metro Detroit in the past few months. In December, MSP probed a freeway shooting on a ramp of eastbound Interstate 96 and Greenfield. Another shooting was reported in December on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County, about a mile east of Huron Road in Ypsilanti Township, MSP reported.

Another shooting, in November, was reported on the Southfield Freeway in Allen Park. And in October, MSP investigated two freeway shootings in Detroit.