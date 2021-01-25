Boy, 4, wounded by gun he found in Detroit home

The Detroit News

A 4-year-old boy was wounded late Sunday when he discovered a gun inside a northwest Detroit house and shot himself, police say.

The boy was injured just before 11:30 p.m. in the 144000 block of Hubbell, police believe, and was privately conveyed to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The police investigation is in its early stages, and police ask that anyone with information call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.