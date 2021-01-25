Detroit archbishop urges Catholics to be 'renewed in their zeal to study the Bible'

The Detroit News

Detroit Catholic Archbishop Allen Vigneron is urging followers in southeast Michigan to be “renewed in their zeal to study the Bible," a move that coincides with the second annual observance of a day Pope Francis has dedicated to celebrating and studying Scripture.

In a pastoral note marking the second annual Sunday of the Word of God, the archbishop said he was “taking up the charge” from the pope to "encourage the prayerful reading of the Bible and greater familiarity with God’s word."

“As the Archdiocese of Detroit continues to undergo its ‘missionary conversion,’ so that every Catholic may be formed and sent forth as a joyful missionary disciple, I would like to highlight the necessity of turning to the Word of God to equip and inspire us for this task,” Vigneron wrote.

“Because Scripture is no mere human writing, but is authored by God himself, it has a unique power to transform the human heart, to ‘make us wise for salvation.’

“Scripture enlightens our minds, unveils God’s glorious plan of salvation, teaches us his ways, and shows us how to live as his people.”

Vigneron's pastoral note was published Sunday. It dovetails with the Sunday of the Word, which Francis instituted in an apostolic letter, Aperuit illis, published in September 2019, the Archdiocese of Detroit reported.

In his letter, the Holy Father established that “the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time is to be devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the Word of God.”

The first celebration was Jan. 26, 2020.

In his pastoral note, "The Power of the Word of God," Vigneron wrote: "Jesus taught his disciples a profound reverence for Scripture. Because it is the living word of God, 'Scripture cannot be broken' (John 10:35). Jesus himself lived in obedience to the Scriptures, and by his life, death, and resurrection, he fulfilled them."

In addition to the pastoral note, the archbishop also dedicated his latest "Eyes on Jesus" podcast episode to Sacred Scripture, the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese also is offering ways for Metro Detroit Catholics to dedicate themselves to the Scriptures, including the "Grow Year Scripture Challenges," which invite participants to commit to reading all or parts of the Bible this year, and the "52 Sundays" guide featuring Sunday Scripture readings, prayer, food and other activities.