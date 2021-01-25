Detroit police seek man accused of fatally shooting father's dog

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a man accused of fatally shooting a dog this month on the city's west side.

Investigators allege the suspect, identified as Wade Wesley Hamilton III, started arguing with his 76-year-old father at about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 9500 block of Manor.

"During the incident the suspect fired shots at the father’s dog, fatally wounding the animal," before fleeing, police said in a statement Monday.

Hamilton is described as 29 years old, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and medium brown complexion.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.