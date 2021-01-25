Duggan appoints budget director Tanya Stoudemire as chief deputy CFO

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced the appointment of Tanya Stoudemire as the city's chief deputy chief financial officer.

Stoudemire, who has served as Detroit's budget director since 2015, has been instrumental, Duggan said in a Monday news release, in ensuring balanced budgets and adequate surpluses to use for capital projects and a dedicated fund for retiree pensions.

The mayor said Stoudemire has been "Essential to our efforts to retool our budget during the COVID crisis, allowing us to keep our budget balanced without major disruptions in city services.

"Through her leadership I look forward to her serving at a greater capacity in managing the city’s finances," Duggan added.

Stoudemire has worked for Detroit for more than 30 years. She formerly served as a budget manager and later joined the city's Finance Department, serving as an advisor to the office's director. The Wayne State University graduate has served as a trustee on the Police and Fire Retirement System Board and was head of the Income Tax Division.

She begins in her new role Feb. 5, replacing Katherine Hammer, who has been appointed vice president for finance for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the city said.

Over the past year, Hammer, Stoudemire and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer have made budget adjustments to help navigate a more than $400 million shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Duggan appointed former state treasurer Jay Rising as the city's acting chief financial officer.

Rising, who has served under three Michigan governors as treasurer, deputy treasurer and an advisor, replaced Dave Massaron who left the city to serve as state budget director for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

