Detroit police seek tips in Jan. 1 shooting death of teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the suspect(s) in connection to a homicide on the city’s east side earlier this month.

A 17-year old male was found shot about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in front of a location in the 14500 block of Troester Street, according to authorities. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.