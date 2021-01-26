Detroit rescinds protesters' curfew tickets, OKs countersuit spending

Detroit — The city's Law Department announced Tuesday it was dismissing dozens of curfew violation citations that were issued to protesters during downtown anti-police brutality demonstrations seven months ago.

The announcement came a few hours before the City Council voted to allow the Law Department to move forward with a counter-lawsuit against the protesters.

Attorneys for the group that organized the protests, Detroit Will Breathe, said the curfew ticket amnesty is an attempt to influence future court outcomes a week after a 36th District judge dismissed charges against 28 demonstrators who'd been arrested during the protests in late May and early June.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia announced the decision to rescind the curfew tickets in an emailed statement Tuesday.

"In the many months since those tickets were issued, the City Law Department and Police Department have worked to study videotape and other evidence from the events in question," he said. "The departments have also considered the discretion that was exercised during that week — where, for example, citations written on June 1 were never submitted to the court, and where many protesters were not ticketed at all, despite being out after curfew.

"In light of that review, the Law Department is dismissing the majority of misdemeanor tickets issued on May 31 and June 2. Although certain cases from these two dates will be pursued, the City believes it is best to dismiss the vast majority of citations."

About two hours after Garcia's email was sent, the City Council voted 5-4 to approve a Law Department request to spend $200,000 on a countersuit against Detroit Will Breathe, which alleged in its federal lawsuit that Detroit officers used excessive force during an August protest.

The city claimed in the November countersuit that the protests amounted to a conspiracy, and that demonstrators should be forced to pay any damages.

President Brenda Jones and members Andre Spivey, Janee Ayers, Scott Benson and Roy McCalister Jr., voted yes. President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield and members James Tate, Raquel Castaneda-Lopez and Gabe Leland voted no.

Several people, including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, weighed in prior to Tuesday's City Council vote, saying during the Zoom meeting they didn't want taxpayer money spent on the countersuit.

For weeks, hundreds of people flooded downtown Detroit and other sections of the city during protests following the May 25th choking death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Most of the Detroit protests were peaceful, although there also were multiple clashes between cops and demonstrators.

Detroit police chief James Craig insists his officers only used force when they were attacked by protesters, or when demonstrators refused orders to disperse.

In the lawsuit, Detroit Will Breathe claims officers engaged in "unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive force," and that the protesters were "tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed, beaten ... shot with rubber bullets ... put in chokeholds ... and arrested en masse without probable cause."

Julie Hurwitz, an attorney who represents Detroit Will Breathe in the federal lawsuit, said Garcia's decision was an attempt to control public perception and influence future court decisions.

Hurwitz pointed out that 36th District Judge Larry Williams on Thursday dismissed 28 cases against protesters who'd been charged with various offenses, and said Garcia's announcement to rescind the tickets "is clearly an attempt to avoid a series of court decisions that will publicize how Detroit police violated people's rights."

Hurwitz and co-counsel William Goodman said they demanded the city bring the arresting officers into court.

"The city was ordered to produce body-cam footage and identify the officers who arrested each of the defendants, but (the city) was unable to produce any evidence," Hurwitz said. "So, politically, the city knows they're in an impossible situation, and that's what (rescinding the curfew tickets) is all about."

During the public comment portion of Tuesday's Council meeting on Zoom, prior to the council vote on the countersuit spending, Tlaib and others urged council members to reject the expenditure request.

Tlaib said she never thought Detroit would use resources to silence people marching against mass incarceration and other unjust practices. She insisted any payout would amount to "retribution" against protesters "in an attempt to silence them."

Resident Alex Nest also urged the council to reject the Law Department request.

"I'm here to ask you to deny that," he said. "We were already attacked in the streets. The city of Detroit does not need to file a counterclaim to have its day in court. This counter claim is not about the city defending itself, but going on the offensive against critics of Mayor Duggan and police Chief Craig."

Amy Senese, a resident of the city for 10 years, also opposed the contract. "I was maced at point-blank range ... while peacefully protesting. The council needs to stop defending Mayor Duggan and Chief Craig."

Sammie Lewis, an organizer with Detroit will Breathe, added that the judge's decision last week to dismiss cases against protesters should be a factor in the council's decision.

"The lack of evidence in a court of law should exemplify the lack of evidence in a counter claim," he said. "The city of Detroit is backing police brutality and violating our First Amendment rights to protest."

During the meeting, Garcia said whether there’s a counter-claim or not, his office has to defend the city in the federal court case involving Detroit Will Breathe.

“That is going to be an expense that requires funding no matter where we stand with respect to a counter-claim,” he said.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN