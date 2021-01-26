Man, 22, shot after rear-end crash on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 22-year-old man was shot Monday night after a rear-end car crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

Bryan Warrick, a spokesman for Detroit Police Department, said the crash and shooting took place about 10 p.m., in the area of Schoolcraft and West Outer Drive.

The victim was driving when another vehicle pulled suddenly in front of him, then slowed down, leading to the rear-end crash.

The victim said a man got out of the other vehicle and approached him. When he heard gunfire, he drove off. Only later did he realize he had been shot, police said.

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police have no shooter or vehicle description to offer.