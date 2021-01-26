Man, 29, gets $1M bond in Detroit gas station slaying

Detroit — A 29-year-old man is jailed on a $1 million bond as he faces a murder charge in a fatal Jan. 8 shooting inside a gas station on Detroit's east side.

Isiah Clay faces second-degree murder and felony firearm charges.

Detroit police say that at about 8:20 p.m. inside a Sunoco gas station on the 18000 block of Conant, Clay and a 38-year-old man argued, and then physically fought.

Police allege the suspect pulled a gun and fired shots.

The victim died. The shooter fled on foot.

Clay was arrested last week and arraigned Friday by Magistrate Joseph Boyer of Detroit's 36th District Court.

If Clay were to post bond, he'd be required to wear a GPS tether. As of Tuesday morning he remains jailed.

Clay is due Friday before 36th District Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones for a probable cause conference, then again on Feb. 5 for his preliminary examination.