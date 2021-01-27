2 men shot in separate overnight incidents on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating two separate shootings overnight on Detroit's west side.

At about 2:20 a.m., a 25-year-old man was sitting in his black Chevy Monte Carlo when another man approached and fired shots, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

The shooting took place on the 8800 block of Memorial, north of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a 53-year-old man, who lives down the street from the shooting scene, was arrested. He's at Detroit Detention Center pending possible criminal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

A few hours earlier, at about 11:50 p.m., a 19-year-old man ran into a Project Green Light Citgo gas station on Eight Mile and asked for help after he had been shot.

The gas station is at Eight Mile and Glastonbury.

Police say the victim was confronted by three men in black ski masks. One of them was armed with a handgun and shot him. The trio was last seen fleeing south on Glastonbury.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, and he was listed in serious condition.