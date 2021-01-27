$4M in home improvement grants available for Delray community

Detroit — Another home improvement program launched Wednesday for property owners in the Delray community as an additional component of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

The home improvement plan offers eligible property owners within southwest Detroit up to $20,000 in select home repairs.

Applications are now open for the $4 million Canadian program and repairs are anticipated to begin this spring.

The program intends to target residential properties adjacent to the U.S. port of entry and depending on the specific property needs, the program offers:

Roof repair and/or roof replacement

Window and/or door replacement

Roof insulation installation and/or wall insulation installation

Repair or replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation Detroit, a community development intermediary, was chosen to administer the program, which will run until 2024 or until funds are exhausted, officials said.

The bridge is on target for completion in 2024, despite pandemic concerns.

"We're concentrating on building the towers on both sides of the border, obviously, the most visible part of the bridge, and we're happy with our progress," said spokesman Mark Butler.

Property owners can learn more about the program, application process and eligibility criteria at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com or at two virtual information sessions for community members at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.

The program boundaries, including eligible residents, are:

Interstate-75 to the north

Clark Avenue/South Clark Street to the east

West End Street to the west

West Jefferson Avenue to the south

"We are proud to deliver this critical community benefits initiative to the neighborhood of Delray and stand by our commitment to giving back to those who are most impacted by the project," said Aaron Epstein, CEO, Bridging North America, in a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful for the opportunity to be involved in Delray and look forward to the ongoing partnership with the residents and other key stakeholders."