Authorities investigate 'suspicious' fire Tuesday at west side Detroit church
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Fire officials are investigating a suspicious Tuesday fire at a church on the city's west side, they said Thursday.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said firefighters were called at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a fire at the Bethesda Temple of Detroit located on Schaefer Highway near Fenkell.
He said the church had been closed for about 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
"It is being investigated as a suspicious fire," Fornell said. "They don't have a cause yet, but it is suspicious."
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez