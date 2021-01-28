Authorities investigate 'suspicious' fire Tuesday at west side Detroit church

Detroit — Fire officials are investigating a suspicious Tuesday fire at a church on the city's west side, they said Thursday.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said firefighters were called at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a fire at the Bethesda Temple of Detroit located on Schaefer Highway near Fenkell.

He said the church had been closed for about 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

"It is being investigated as a suspicious fire," Fornell said. "They don't have a cause yet, but it is suspicious."

