Brother of Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley indicted in federal case

Detroit — The younger brother of Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has been indicted on a federal gun charge less than a week after the duo released new track "Gave That Back."

The charge against Marcellus Wallace, 23, a rapper known as "Baby Grizzley," is the latest legal problem facing the convicted felon. He was released from state prison in October after serving five years for robbery, and his famous brother greeted him outside of prison with a bag of money and a Bentley.

Wallace and a second man, Detroit resident Nolan Dasgupta-Francis, aka "Nolo," were charged with being felons in possession of a firearm, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

The charge stems from a Dec. 8 incident in which Wallace was riding in a car that was stopped by law enforcement personnel, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joelle Craddy wrote in an email to The Detroit News. The location of the traffic stop was not available.

An investigator found an open alcohol container, marijuana and firearms, Craddy wrote. According to the federal criminal case, the weapon was a .45-caliber firearm and investigators also found a .45-caliber firearm on Dasgupta-Francis, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2017.

Wallace, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to having open intoxicants and was scheduled for a Jan. 13 parole board hearing but the hearing was adjourned due to pending criminal charges, Craddy wrote.

Wallace is being held at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson.

Tee Grizzley posted an emotional message to his more than 4.3 million followers on Instagram after The News reported about the indictment Thursday. In the post, Tee Grizzley wrote that he was "crushed."

(Warning: Instagram post contains profanity)

Despite being incarcerated, the video for "Gave That Back" by Wallace and his brother drew more than 1.1 million views in less than a week on YouTube and more than 300,000 plays on Spotify.

Tee Grizzley, 26, real name Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., is a former Michigan State University student signed by Atlantic Records. He's best known for his singles "First Day Out," "No Effort," "Colors" and "From the D to the A."

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Staff Writer Adam Graham contributed